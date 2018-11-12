Brush Fire Burns on Edge of 118 Freeway in Simi Valley

A new fire has broken out near the 118 freeway in Simi Valley. (Published 3 hours ago)

New Fire Breaks Out Off 118 Freeway in Simi Valley

Water-dropping aircraft were used to attack a brush fire that climbed a hillside to the edge of the 118 Freeway Monday in the Simi Valley area.

The Rocky Fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m. near the Rocky Peak Road exit. Aerial video showed flames burned up a hillside to the edge of the freeway.

At least two water-dropping helicopters and a firefighting airplane were at the scene.

Areas of Box Canyon and Lake Manor were ordered to evacuated. The freeway was closed due to fire and smoke, which was drifting across the road.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department advised that Highway 101 and Highway 126 could be used as alternate routes heading east or westbound.

The fire is not considered part of the 91,500-acre Woolsey Fire, which began last week in Ventura County. That fire, which burned into the Malibu area, is 20-percent contained.

It has destroyed an estimated 370 structures.