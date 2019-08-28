Intoxicated Transient Being Chased by Officers Jumps Onto 101 Freeway, LAPD Says

Two officers were chasing a transient when he jumped onto the freeway in East Hollywood, police say. Robert Kovacik reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019)

A reportedly intoxicated transient walking in the street in East Hollywood jumped off a 101 Freeway overpass and died while being chased by officers, Los Angeles police said.

The transient was walking in traffic on Santa Monica Boulevard when two officers began chasing him, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

It was not immediately clear if the man was killed by the fall off the Santa Monica Boulevard overpass onto the 101 Freeway or by being struck by a vehicle, police said.

The fall temporarily shut down all southbound lanes and backed up traffic. There was a significant backup starting near the Santa Monica Boulevard overpass.

Around 10:40 p.m., two lanes of the 101 Freeway were reopened, but the death investigation was ongoing and expected to carry on for several hours. There was no estimate into what time the remaining lanes would reopen.