The Southern California Gas Company warned customers Tuesday about an earthquake valve scam following the recent SoCal earthquakes. Some Tustin residents reported being approached by a door-to-door salesperson offering to install an earthquake shutoff valve and promising that SoCalGas would provide a rebate.

In a company statement, SoCalGas confirmed it "does not currently offer a rebate for earthquake shutoff valves." The company encourages customers to verify the SoCalGas employee's identification number and uniform before letting anyone in the home or onto their property.

The company advises customers to not shut off their own gas unless they smell, hear, or see signs of a natural gas leak, and only if conditions are safe to do so. The statement assures that SoCalGas’ natural gas system is reliable during earthquakes and that shaking doesn't typically result in a gas leak.

The earthquake natural gas shut-off valve automatically shuts off your natural gas service for earthquakes of large magnitude, according to the utility company.

However, in the case of a potential natural gas leak, customers must evacuate the area immediately if they smell, hear or see signs of a gas leak.

SoCalGas also shared several steps customers can take to prepare for earthquakes or other emergencies: