Small Plane Lands Near Long Beach Park

A small plane made an emergency landing on a Long Beach street, not too far from Long Beach Airport Monday, April 1, 2019. (Published 3 hours ago)

A small plane made an emergency landing on 2700 block of Orange Ave. in Signal Hill in the city of Long Beach Monday morning.

According to the Long Beach Fire Department, "a single engine aircraft lost power shortly after performing a touch and go off runway 26L." The pilot was the only person on board.

The plane landed safely near Willow Springs Park near the Long Beach-Signal Hill border with no injuries to the pilot and no damage to the plane, according to fire department.

There were no reports of a crash, and no danger to the public, according to authorities.