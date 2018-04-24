A gunman who opened fire during a blaze at a Harbor Gateway residence is in custody. Jonathan Gonzalez reports for Today in LA on Tuesday April 24, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

Firefighters took cover behind their vehicles at the scene of a house fire Tuesday morning in Los Angeles' Harbor Gateway area when a gunman opened fire, fatally shooting his mother.

The 50-year-old woman, identified by police as the gunman's mother, was fatally shot outside the home as firefighters knocked down the blaze, police said. Firefighters attempted to provide aid, but could not immediately reach the victim because of the gunfire, police said.

A 25-year-old man identified as the shooter was hospitalized in critical condition. Authorities said he appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The gunman was taken into custody after a SWAT standoff.

No firefighters were injured.

The fire was reported at about 4:30 a.m. inside a two-story home in the 15000 block of South Orchard Avenue. Los Angeles police responded to a report of an "active shooter" at the residence, where shots were fired as firefighters put out the blaze.

The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.



