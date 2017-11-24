Shark Attacks Fisherman at Pebble Beach

Two off-duty Monterey County Deputies helped save the life of a spear fisherman who was attacked by a shark near Pebble Beach Friday afternoon. Anser Hassan reports.

The victim who has not been identified is recovering from surgery after suffering a significant bite to his right leg, but he is in stable condition at a trauma center in Salinas.

Authorities said the incident occurred about 1:45 p.m. in Stillwater Cove, near The Lodge at Pebble Beach. Two off-duty deputies were fishing near Stillwater Cove when they heard of the nearby attack and rushed to help.

Two spearfisherman were attacked by the shark but the only one sustained major injuries.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating the incident.

Local shark expert, Sean Van Sommeran said this is peak season for adult sharks to migrate to shore and many come in looking to feed.

Despite the incident, beaches will remain open to the public over the holiday weekend.

No other information was immediately available.