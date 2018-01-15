Escaped Chino Inmate Found: Police

A search is underway for an escaped inmate from a prison facility in Chino. Gene Kang reports for Today in LA Jan. 15, 2018. (Published Monday, Jan. 15, 2018)

A search for an escaped prison inmate ended Monday evening in the Encinitas area.

Michael Garrett was incarcerated at the minimum-security Chino Men's State Prison, but Sunday night prison guards realized he was missing after inmate count.

Garrett was originally arrested in San Diego County and was serving a 4 year, 8 month sentene for grand theft auto, burglary and evading police.

Garrett is described as a 33-year-old white man. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 197 pounds.

The Chino Police Department announced Monday evening that he had been found in Encinitas and taken into custody.