At Least Three Victims in Shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita

There are at least three victims in a shooting Thursday morning at a high school in Santa Clarita, where the search continues for the shooter.

Police and firefighters responded to Saugus High School, about 40 miles north of Los Angeles. Initial reports from the Los Angeles County Fire Department indicated there were seven victims. That figure was later revised to three victims.

Details about the victims' conditions were not immediately available. Some of the victims are students.

Details about the shooting and shooter were not immediately available. No arrests were reported early Thursday.

School Shooting Incidents Since 2013 Everytown.org defines the incidents mapped below as any time a firearm discharges a live round inside or into a school building or on or onto a school campus or grounds, as documented by the press and, when necessary, confirmed through further inquiries with law enforcement or school officials. Incidents in which guns were brought into schools but not discharged are not included. Source: Everytown.org, NBC Staff Reports

Last updated on Aug. 21, 2019

Aerial video showed students with hands raised being escorted by officers from the school of about 2,300 students. At least two ambulances have left the campus with victims.

Nearby schools were locked down.