At Least Three Victims in Shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita

There are at least three victims in a shooting Thursday morning at a high school in Santa Clarita, where the search continues for the shooter.
Police and firefighters responded to Saugus High School, about 40 miles north of Los Angeles. Initial reports from the Los Angeles County Fire Department indicated there were seven victims. That figure was later revised to three victims.
Details about the victims' conditions were not immediately available. Some of the victims are students.
Details about the shooting and shooter were not immediately available. No arrests were reported early Thursday.
Aerial video showed students with hands raised being escorted by officers from the school of about 2,300 students. At least two ambulances have left the campus with victims.
Nearby schools were locked down.