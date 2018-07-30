Santa Clarita Railroad Fire Burns Homes, Threatens Others

Crews were making progress on knocking down a 10-acre brush fire in Santa Clarita after it had burned three homes and threatened dozens more Monday, forcing residents to evacuate as firefighters battled the blaze from the air and the ground.

The fast-moving Railroad Fire was burning near the 20900 block of Via Estrella, threatening at least 50 homes near The Terrace Apartments. It grew from a first-alarm to a third-alarm fire within minutes at 5 p.m.

"They're making targeted drops, but the fuel keeps lighting up and flames keep coming back," said Fire Chief Sam DiGiovanna, discussing the aerial drops that crews were using to attack the aggressive blaze.



There were no immediate reports of injuries, but two homes on Alder Drive and one on Trumpet Drive were aflame, sending thick black smoke into the air.

Fire crews were protecting structures on Ivy Lane, Alder Drive, and Trumpet Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

"We have a lot of resources that are stretched thin already," DiGiovanna said. "This is the last thing we need."

The blaze was 40 percent contained by 6:30 p.m.

Newhall Avenue was closed between Sierra Highway and Railroad Avenue, while Dockweiler Drive was closed at Sierra Highway. Golden Valley Road was an alternate route.

An evacuation center was set up at Golden Valley High School, located at 27051 Robert C. Lee Pkwy.



DiGiovanna was also recommending that homeowners clear brush near homes, to remove the fuel that fires like this one feed on.

