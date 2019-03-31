San Francisco are on the look for a suspect who stabbed a man with a sword in front of the Church of 8 Wheels roller rink Friday night. The owner of the rink described the suspect as wearing a pirate costume and a “Make America Great Again” hat. Thom Jensen reports.

Suspect Stabs Man With Sword Near Roller Rink in San Francisco

Police are searching for a man who used a sword to attack a customer outside a popular San Francisco roller skating rink.

At approximately 9:50 p.m. a man allegedly took out a sword and struck the victim on the hand near the Church of 8 Wheels roller rink, officials said.

“I don’t think he realized how bad he got cut, because he chased this guy almost a full block down the street,” said roller rink owner David Miles Jr. “He was just bleeding like a horse.”

Miles said a man dressed as a pirate wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat began threatening people coming and going from the rink.

“He was mostly yelling anti-gay rhetoric,” Miles said.

He added that as one of the customers left the rink, he flipped off the harasser who then pulled out a long blade and slashed at the man’s finger, cutting him across his hand and wrist.

“It was a sword, it was two feet long,” Miles said.

The suspect fled the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident comes just a week a gunman opened fire on a crowded street just blocks away killing one man and wounding five others.

“There’s been violence in and around the neighborhood,” Miles said.