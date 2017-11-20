Three ready-to-eat salads sold at Trader Joe's in 12 states have been recalled because of the possibility they contain glass shards or plastic pieces.

Several ready-to-eat chicken and turkey salad mixes sold at Trader Joe’s and produced at a Southern California company are being recalled because they may have been contaminated by hard silica and glass fragments.

Green Cuisine, made in San Fernando, is recalling three mixes that were produced between November 4 and 15, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recalled salads are:

10.5-oz. clear plastic individual serving packages labeled as “Trader Joe’s white meat chicken salad with celery, carrots and green onions” with a use-by date between Nov. 10 - 21, 2017. Trader Joe's Sku #98091

11.0-oz. clear plastic individual serving packages labeled as “Trader Joe’s curried white chicken deli salad with toasted cashews, green onion and a bit of honey” with a use-by date between Nov. 10 - 21, 2017. Trader Joe's Sku #96426

10.25 oz. clear plastic individual serving packages labeled as “Trader Joe’s turkey cranberry apple salad turkey breast meat with sweet dried cranberries, tangy green apples, pecans and sage” with a use-by date between Nov. 10 - 21, 2017. Trader Joe's Sku 60983

All of the affected salads have a code P-40299 within the "Inspected by U.S. Dept. of Agriculture" stamp on the packaging.

The salad mixes were shipped to stores in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington.

Anyone who bought the mixes is encouraged to throw them away or return them to the store for a full refund.

In a written statement, Trader Joe's said all affected salads have been removed from store shelves and destroyed.

Anyone with questions about the recall recall can contact the Consumer Affairs Group of the Food and Safety Inspection Service at 855-215-5128.

Trader Joe’s Customer Relations can be reached at 626-599-3817, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

