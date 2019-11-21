A New Jersey-based company is recalling nearly 100,000 pounds of salad products that contain meat or poultry over concerns the lettuce may be contaminated with E. coli, federal officials said Thursday.

The salad products were produced from Oct. 14 through Oct. 16 and sold in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and 18 other states.

A total of 17 people from 8 states have been infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Two of the 17 people affected were in California.

Seven hospitalizations have been linked to the outbreak. No deaths have been reported.

The investigation started in Maryland, where the Department of Health got a positive E. coli test from an unopened package of Ready Pac Bistro Chicken Raised Without Antibiotics Caesar Salad. All products from the same lot of lettuce are included in the recall. Dozens of different salad kits are affected. See all the specific items in this spreadsheet here.

Authorities are concerned the salads could be in distribution centers, restaurants or fridges and freezers across America. All affected products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Get full details on the recall notice here.

Most people infected with E. coli develop diarrhea and vomiting. Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care is the usual treatment; antibiotic treatment is generally not recommended. Most people recover within a week, but, rarely, some develop a more severe infection. Kidney failure can happen in rare cases.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the source of contamination and if additional products are linked to illness, according to the CDC.