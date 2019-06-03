The father of an infant found dead was the subject of a statewide search for a week before he surrendered to authorities at the border in Southern California.

Alexander Echeverria, 22, was taken into custody at the border in San Diego County, the Sacramento Sheriff's Department said.

An 8-month-old baby girl found dead behind a Bellflower mortuary led to a statewide search for her father, considered a person of interest in her death May 29, 2019.

Eight-month-old Alexia Rose Echeverria was discovered dead in a car seat, partially covered by a blanket behind a mortuary in the 10300 block of Alondra Boulevard in Bellflower, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A growing memorial at the Southern California site continued to display stuffed animals and hand-written notes for the baby girl in the week after she was found.

The search for Alexander Echeverria began after the child's body was discovered May 27. It's believed the child had died in Sacramento, and was driven to the Los Angeles area, Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in an earlier report.

The baby's mother told media in Northern California she heard from another family member that the death was an accident, and Echeverria panicked, thinking no one would believe it was not an intentional death.

