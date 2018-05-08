Muslim Officer Files Discrimination Claim Against SJPD

A San Jose police officer has filed a claim against the department and the city, alleging discrimination and harassment at the workplace and in public. Damian Trujillo reports. (Published Monday, May 7, 2018)

A San Jose police officer has filed a claim against the department and the city, alleging discrimination and harassment at the workplace and in public.

Officer Nabil Haidar, a Muslim, says he's endured years of insults, such as being labeled a terrorist by his fellow officers. The 21-year veteran says the insults started after 9/11.

"It started with 'El Taliban.' Are you wearing a suicide vest?'" Haidar said about the labels.

The Muslim immigrant from Lebanon said he complained to the command staff, but nothing happened. So he filed a claim against the city and the department, the precursor to a lawsuit alleging racism, discrimination and harassment.

"When somebody chips at your soul day in and day out, that’s torture," Haidar said.

His wife, Sheila, says she’s watched her husband endure the harassment every day. "We are angry and in shock," she said.

The couple believes there's systemic Islamaphobia in the department.

Chief Eddie Garcia touts his department’s diversity up and down the ranks.

"I think that's an unfair label for the police department," Garcia said. "When allegations such as these and incidents such as these occur in this department, they’re taken extremely serious and dealt with seriously as well."

Police sources told NBC Bay Area Haidar has dished out some of the same insults he's now accusing others of making and was disciplined for those. Haidar denies those allegations.

"What did I say?" Haidar said. "Let them come forward and say what I said."

The Haidars say they now worry about the officer’s safety, not by criminals on the street but by his own brothers and sisters in blue.