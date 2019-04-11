Two of San Francisco International Airport's four runways are currently closed after crews found a pothole on one of the runways Thursday morning, according to the airport.

The pothole, which was initially described as a "12-inch pavement depression," was found on runway 28L near the intersection with runway 1R, according to the airport. Both runways have been closed so crews can fix the pothole.

Runway 28L is expected to remain closed through 3 p.m. Thursday, according to the airport. Runway 1R is expected to open sometime in the afternoon.

During the closures, travelers may experience delays similar to those seen during bad weather, an airport official said. As of 11 a.m., about 85 flights had been delayed. Less than 17 flights had been canceled.

Earlier this year, the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit found that SFO is sinking.

Built on landfill, the unsettled ground beneath SFO has long created problems for the airport operations staff. But with an increase in runway traffic over the last decade, the surface cracks caused by subsidence are creating a problem for travelers forced to endure flight delays, according to aviation sources and records reviewed by the Investigative Unit.