Residents Concerned Rent Might Increase Due to New Stadium in Inglewood

The new Inglewood stadium brings both excitement and concern among the residents, as some of them are being displaced.

The new stadium in the city will cost about three billion dollars and will have a capacity of 70 thousand fans.

"For people who like sports and all that, it will be very beautiful," said Petronila Ventura, who works at Inglewood Plaza.

The workers responsible for nearly three years of construction were honored guests at a meal and ceremony.

According to Inglewood mayor James Butts, a total of 3,000 men and women come to work daily in the city of Inglewood.

The mayor assures that one of the positive effects is that Inglewood's unemployment rate is the lowest in the last 40 years, but some residents argue that construction is the reason why rents have skyrocketed.

"Rent is increasing for tenants and they do not have more options, and a lot of people are leaving," said Luis Alvarado, who works in Inglewood.

The mayor said he will present a measure to control the number of allowable rent increases and that in case tenants are unable to pay, they will be given a large amount of money to help them relocate.

But high rents isn't the only issue residents have noticed.

Residents point out that traffic and homelessness have increased as well as the amount of people stealing in the area.

Other neighbors, however, say that not everything is due to the stadium and the construction surrounding it. They say that most problems can be remedied, and that sometimes it is part of the price that must be paid for progress.

The stadium is expected to be ready for next year for future events such as Super Bowl LVI, on February 6, 2022, and the Olympics in 2028.