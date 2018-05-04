Record-Holding Climber Fell, Spent Night on Yosemite's El Capitan

A well known, record-holding rock climber and East Bay resident spent the night on the wall of El Capitan at Yosemite National Park after he fell while climbing Thursday afternoon, said Scott Gediman of the National Parks Service.

Rescue crews with a helicopter are working to extricate Hans Florine, 53, off the wall Friday morning.

Florine suffered "significant" injuries after the fall, according to Gediman. Yosemite officials did not disclose the extent of Florine's injuries due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

Florine posted a photo of himself on Instagram Thursday from the wall of El Capitan with the caption "Well, there is a rescue going on, on El Capitan. And it's me. I think I broke my leg. Rescuers please be safe."

Officials said the incident happened too late in the afternoon to rescue Florine and he had to spend the night on the El Capitan wall where the temperatures can get as low as 40 degrees.

El Capitan rises over 3,000 feet above the floor of Yosemite Valley, according to the NPS, and it is one of the favorite spot for rock climbers.



Florine holds a climbing record along side partner Alex Honnold for climbing the El Capitan in 2 hours and 23 minutes.