Snow Day Ahead for Southern California's Mountains

A weak weather system is bringing snow to the mountains and rain to other parts of Southern California.

Rainfall rates are not expected to match those of the Jan. 9 storm that caused flooding and damaging mudflows throughout the region and unleashed devastation in the Santa Barbara County coastal community of Montecito. At least 20 people were killed, and the search continues for three missing people.

Crews plan to work through the weekend to clear mud and debris from Highway 101 through the area.

By Friday morning, most of the mud had been cleared from the highway -- a significant difference from earlier this week when it was covered in several feet of mud. Friday's rainfall is not expected to cause any problems for work crews.

Snow is expected Friday and Saturday in the San Gabriel Mountains in Los Angeles, Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, and a dusting of snow is possible in the Antelope Valley, thanks to a cold and fast-moving storm system. A winter weather advisory warning issued due to difficult travel conditions in the San Gabriel Mountains from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Behind the system's front, the snow level is expected to lower to between 3,500 and 4,500 feet, although it will fall to 2,500 feet in Ventura County. The highest snow amounts will be in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, including along the Grapevine section of the 5 Freeway.

The snow level will be around 7,500 feet early, drop to between 3,500 and 4,000 feet by the afternoon, then fall to 2,500 feet across the northern slopes through early Saturday morning.

Expect strong wind gusts in the mountains.

There's a 20 percent chance of showers in Los Angeles County and a "slight chance" of the same in Orange County.

Along the coast, a high surf advisory will be in effect until 9 p.m. Saturday in Los Angeles County and 8 p.m. Saturday in Orange County.

Temperatures will be in the 60s for much of the region.

In Northern California, a winter storm moving into the Sierra Nevada range is expected to dump up to a foot of snow before it shifts course to the central part of the state. Donner Pass recorded 9 inches of snow overnight, and that it could get another 3 inches by Friday afternoon.

Farther south, a high surf warning was issued for the central coast. Forecasters say beaches between Monterey and Sonoma counties could see waves up to 30 feet high.