6.4 Earthquake Rattles Southern California

A 6.4 earthquake rattled Southern California Thursday morning, with residents reporting feeling it from the high desert to Laguna Niguel.

The earthquake was centered in Searles Valley, near the high desert town of Ridgecrest and was reported at 10:33 a.m.

Multiple aftershocks were reported after the main temblor, ranging from magnitude 2.8 to magnitude 4.2.

There is a high likelihood of an aftershock larger than a 5.0 magnitude Thursday afternoon among the expected swarm of aftershocks, according to Dr. Lucy Jones, a prominent seismologist and Southern California earthquake expert who works with the USGS and CalTech.

The earthquake was 5.4 miles deep, which is considered a moderate. The closer to the surface an earthquake is, the more it is usually felt.

There were widespread reports of heavy shaking near the temblor's epicenter outside of Ridgecrest.

The quake was in the same area that was struck by a magnitude-5.4 quake in 1995. That Aug. 17 earthquake, centered north of Ridgecrest, was followed by more than 2.500 aftershocks during the following five weeks.

On Sept. 20 that same year, a second large earthquake struck the region. At magnitude-5.8, it was likely on the same fault system as the earlier quake. More than 1,900 aftershocks followed the September earthquake.

There were initial reports of damage in the Ridgecrest area.