A 3.9-magnitude earthquake shook parts of Riverside County on Sunday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor hit at 5:46 p.m. about 8 miles north-northeast of Thousand Palms located in the Coachella Valley.

More than 60 people immediately reported feeling the quake, according to USGS.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.