Weed Delivery Driver Shot by Customer in Attempted Robbery, Police Say

A marijuana delivery driver was shot during an attempted robbery when he met with a customer Saturday in Pomona, police said.
The location of the incident was not immediately clear, with the shooting occurring around 9:40 p.m., the Pomona Police Department said.
The victim was doing weed deliveries when he met a customer and the customer attempted to rob the driver and shot him, the Pomona Police Department said.
The victim attempted to drive himself but ended up calling the police for help, authorities said.
There was no immediate description of the shooter.