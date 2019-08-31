Dangerous, High-Speed Police Pursuit Ends in PIT Maneuver Near Walnut

A dangerous police pursuit ended in a PIT maneuver in the city of Walnut on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (Published 8 minutes ago)

A dangerous high-speed police pursuit that started in Azusa ended in Walnut after traveling to East Los Angeles, then to Pomona and eventually concluding in the San Gabriel Valley Saturday.

Newchopper4 Bravo was over the chase around 5:35 p.m.

Police attempted a traffic stop related to the vehicle's registration, the Azusa Police Department said.

The driver was traveling on the 60 Freeway eastbound, driving on the shoulder and splitting vehicles in dangerous fashion as he attempted to elude police. The vehicle passed through the city of Montebello and continued to travel eastbound at high speeds on the 60 Freeway.

The white car exited the 60 Freeway just before the 57 Freeway and began traveling northbound on Azusa Avenue in the City of Industry around 5:45 p.m.

The driver proceeded to drive on the wrong side of the road, squeeze past vehicle stopped at red lights and ignore street lights at busy intersections.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the vehicle moved into the city of Walnut and then to the city of Pomona. Azusa police vehicles were still close behind, but the vehicle was not driving at notably high speeds, though the vehicle was still blowing through red lights.

The driver proceeded to get on the 10 Freeway westbound and travel at speeds around 90 mph.

Around 6:08 p.m., the vehicle took the exit in the city of Walnut.

A couple minutes later, the car put on its hazard lights on and multiple people put their hands out of the vehicle. However, the vehicle did not immediately pull over. So, a police vehicle performed a PIT maneuver to end the chase.

Officers held the driver and what appeared two passengers at gunpoint until the people in the vehicle came out one-by-one and surrendered to police.