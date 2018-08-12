1 Dead as Airplane Crashes Near 5 Freeway in Sylmar

A pilot died after his airplane crashed near the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles Sunday afternoon.

The pilot was reportedly trapped in the wreckage after the small, fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft crashed in a field adjacent to the interstate at 12600 Encinitas Ave. in Sylmar, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The Beechcraft BE33 aircraft crashed under "unknown circumstances" about 5 miles north of Van Nuys Airport around 1:45 p.m., Federal Aviation Administration Public Affairs Manager Ian Gregor said.

Rescuers managed to pull the man from the plane, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the LAFD said.

The airplane is registered to Scott Watson, of Marina Del Rey, and was manufactured in 1980, according to FAA records. Authorities have not yet said whether Watson was piloting the plane at the time of the crash.

The crash did not spark a fire, damage structures or cause any other injuries, the LAFD said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is overseeing the investigation.

