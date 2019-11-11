SUV Flips Onto Its Roof in Pursuit Crash That Injured Four LAPD Officers

A Mercedes Benz SUV landed on its roof in a rollover pursuit crash Monday Nov. 11, 2019 in Pacoima.

A pursuit in the San Fernando Valley ended in a crash that injured four Los Angeles Police Department officers early Monday.

The crash was reported just off the 118 Freeway in Pacoima near Glenoaks Boulevard and Paxton Street. A Mercedes Benz sport utility vehicle rolled onto its roof, coming to a stop on the freeway entrance ramp.

Two LAPD officers in one patrol car and two more in another were injured in the crash. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The pursuit began after officers spotted the SUV, sought in connection with a Bay Area carjacking on Sunday. The driver refused to pull over for officers, speeding off onto the 210 Freeway and then the 118 Freeway.

The driver exited at Glenoaks Boulevard, the struck and embankment and rolled the SUV as she attempted to re-enter the freeway.

Two women in the Mercedes Benz ML 350 suffered injuries, but details about their conditions were not immediately available. It was not immediately clear whether they were the people sought in the robbery.

They were arrested on suspicion of evading plice officers.

The Glenoaks Boulevard on- and off-ramps will be closed until about 9 a.m.