Over 100 Sears and Kmart stores will close their doors as part of another strategic move by the company, Sears Holdings announced Thursday.

In total, 64 Kmart stores and 39 Sears stores will close by early-April, the company says, and the effects will be felt all across the country.

"We will continue to close some unprofitable stores as we transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members," the company said in an announcement of the closures.

Here's a list of all stores closing.

All stores closing in California:





Kmart at 301 Gardner Field Road, Taft, California, closes early April

Kmart at 8017 South Atlantic Avenue, Cudahy, closes mid‐March

Kmart at 1670 East 4Th Street, Ontario, closes early April

Kmart at 1570 W Branch Street, Arroyo Grande, closes early April

Kmart at 2685 Hilltop Drive, Redding, closes early April

Sears* at 1679 W Lacey Blvd., Hanford, closes early April

Sears at 24137 Valencia Blvd Santa Clarita, closes mid‐March

Sears at 9000 Northgate Mall San Rafael, closes early April

Sears* at 100 Brea Mall, Brea, closes early April

Sears* at 100 Westminster Mall, Westminster, closes early April

Sears at 5540 Winfield Blvd., San Jose, closes mid‐March





* - Sears Auto Center closing late January 2018.