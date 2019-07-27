The 19-year-old church camp counselor is accused of molesting two 8-year-olds. Detectives believe there may be more victims. Rick Montanez reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019. (Published Thursday, July 25, 2019)

A 19-year-old Mission Viejo church counselor was charged Friday with molesting two 8-year-old children.

Nicolas David Cruz was scheduled to be arraigned in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana on three felony counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14, according to court records.

Cruz who is being held on $100,000 bail, was arrested Wednesday.

A woman called Orange County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday, alleging that Cruz had molested her child during a bus ride home from a summer camp outing in Irvine, said Kim Mohr of the Irvine Police Department.

Further investigation led police to a second 8-year-old victim allegedly molested during a field trip to Buena Park last Thursday, Mohr said.

Police declined to reveal the gender of the children.

Cruz, who began working at the church in December, was fired from his part-time camp counselor job with 8- and 9-year-olds at Mission Viejo Christian Church, Mohr said.

Detectives suspect there may be more victims, according to Mohr, who asked anyone with information to call Detective Mudassar Mahmood at 949-724-7130 or email mmahmood@cityofirvine.org.