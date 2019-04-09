Renaming South LA Intersection in Honor of Nipsey Hussle Takes Step Forward

Police presence to be at a low during Nipsey Hussle memorial event at the Staples Center. Free tickets for the event were gone within minutes, the arena said. Patrick Healy reports at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Published 5 hours ago)

The intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue, which was the location of Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle's clothing store and also where the philanthropist was shot and killed, took a step forward to being renamed after the slain community activist, the office of South LA councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson said.

The next step to renaming the intersection "Nipsey Hussle Square" in honor of the slain South LA native will come on Friday, when Harris-Dawson will officially enter a motion for the renaming, Askley K. Thomas from the 8th District Councilman's office said.

After that, the matter will be scheduled before the city's transportation committee, before potentially moving forward before the LA City Council for a final vote, Thomas said.

Harris-Dawson was confident he has the full support of the renaming, Thomas said.

A petition the get the intersection named in honor of Hussle, who was born under the name Ermias Asghedom, was circulated online and earned over 500,000 signatures, Harris-Dawson said in a statement.

"Ermias Asghedom known as 'Nipsey Hussle' was an icon and West Coast hero," Harris-Dawson said. "Nipsey's genuine nature allowed him to be a light to everyone he interacted with from family, friends, fans, and his larger community. As a father, brother, and son, Nipsey was a rock helping to build an empire that will continue through generations. Nipsey will always be remembered for delivering a pure, authentic Los Angeles sound, his numerous philanthropic efforts, his innovative, community-focused business mindset, and his humble heart."