Nipsey Hussle Memorial Service Scheduled for Thursday at Staples Center

Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London arrive at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Celebration at Nomad Hotel Los Angeles on February 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

A memorial service for slain rapper and philanthropist Nipsey Hussle is scheduled for Thursday, Staples Center officials told NBC4.

Information on the event will be revealed by the family of the late artist in the upcoming week, with tickets being distributed on a website on a first come first served basis, AEG and Staples Center Press Relations told NBC4.

Numerous murals have popped up around Southern California in honor of the murdered rapper, who was gunned down in front of the Marathon Clothing store near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue on Sunday, March 31.

Eric Holder, 29, has been charged with murder related to the death and faces the possibility of life in prison.

Hussle's efforts to improve his community have led to LA Mayor Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore and Los Angeles Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff joining numerous celebrities, artists and athletes to publicly mourning the loss.