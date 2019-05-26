A malfunction caused a log ride to crash in Riverside. NBC 7's Steven Luke has more on the terrified family. (Published 13 minutes ago)

A mother, father and son were injured, with the mother in critical condition, after a log ride malfunctioned at an amusement park in Riverside on Saturday, authorities said.

The incident occurred at around 4:47 p.m. at Castle Park amusement park in the 3500 block of Polk Street, Brian Guzzetta of the Riverside City Fire Department said.

A mother, father and child were all injured, with the mother in critical condition, the Riverside Police Department said. The mother had facial injures that were not life threatening, Riverside police said.

The ride has been shut down, but the park remains open, Guzzetta said.

Castle Park issued the following statement in response to the incident:

"First and foremost--our thoughts and prayers are with the guests involved. Safety is our number one priority and we have begun conducting a full investigation. At approximately 4:30pm, an incident occurred on the Log Ride at Castle Park. Three guests were injured. One was transported to the hospital with unspecified injuries. The cause of the incident is under investigation and has not yet been determined. California Dept. of Safety and Health will conduct a thorough investigation of the cause."