Duke Flores, described as 3-foot 10-inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair, was last seen in the area of Pawnee Road and Cherokee Avenue, Apple Valley police said.

The mother and aunt of a 6-year-old boy who has been missing for two weeks in Apple Valley have been charged with murder according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department records.

Jackee Raquel Contreras, 29, was arrested Thursday for neglect and willful cruelty to a child. Earlier that day, investigators ratcheted up a search near the area where the boy was last seen.

Her sister, Jennifer Rachel Contreras was arrested and booked on Saturday on murder charges.

Investigators were searching near Navajo Road and Highway 18, not far from where he went missing.

Family members made a heartfelt plea via NBCLA's Twitter account for the public to come to Apple Valley to help search for the boy, even if for 10 minutes.

"We know you're out there, Duke. Were not going to give up, papa," Christina Gutierrez, a cousin of the missing boy, said. "Somebody knows something in this area."

Gutierrez also said he was missing for two weeks after apparently wandering off. A police flyer listed the boy as critical missing with the incident occurring Thursday, April 25.

Investigators had cordoned off the block with yellow tape near the relative's home amid the search Friday afternoon.