Metrolink Train Strikes a Motorhome on Tracks in Santa Fe Springs

Firefighters put out flames after a Metrolink train slammed into a motorhome on tracks in Santa Fe Springs.

A motorhome on railroad tracks in southeast Los Angeles County burst into flames early Friday after it was struck by a Metrolink train.

Orange County Line 681 to Los Angeles bound for Los Angeles was stopped between Buena Park and Norwalk.

No injuries were reported among passengers on the train. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was in the motorhome.

Firefighters extinguished flames. The fire destroyed the motorhome and damaged the front of the train.

Passengers described a strong jolt.

"It was pretty obvious we hit something," the passenger said. "It became clear... this was a vehicle or object or something very heavy."

Expect delays along the line, which connects Orange County and downtown Los Angeles.

Passengers can board buses in Fullerton for all stops into Los Angeles. OCTA buses will run from Buena Park.

Delays of two hours or more were expected.