SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 06: Kirk Hammett (L) and James Hetfield of Metallica perform during the "S&M2" concerts at the opening night at Chase Center on September 06, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Metallica took to Twitter to bring awareness and lend support to victims of the recent California wildfires by donating thousands.

"Sadly, for the third year in a row, communities we have called home throughout the state of California are again experiencing the tragedy left in the wake of wildfires," the band posted on Twitter Monday.

California experienced massive wildfires in both Northern and Southern parts of the state. The Kincade Fire in Sonoma County began October 23 and prompted evacuations, destroyed several homes and scorched a total of 77,758 acres. In Southern California, the Getty Fire started on October 28, also prompted evacuations and scorched over 700 acres.

Metallica said in their Twitter account that their foundation, All Within My Hands, will donate $100,000 in relief to assist Northern and Southern California, $50,000 to the Sonoma County Resilience Fund and $50,000 to the Wildfire Relief Fund.

In Pictures: Kincade Fire Scorches Wineries, Homes in Sonoma County

The band's All Within My Hands foundation has previously supported organizations like Feeding America and the American Association of Community Colleges.

"Whether you are able to contribute money, non-perishable food, clothing and other supplies, or your time by volunteering or providing temporary housing, every bit helps," the bands said.

Getty Fire in LA Burns 400 Acres, Forces Evacuations