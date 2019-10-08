Where's Gunny? Thief Steals a Marine's Service Bulldog

Gunny the bulldog belongs to a decorated Marine veteran and his wife. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (Published 6 hours ago)

Security camera video shows a service bulldog being snatched from a Pasadena family’s home Monday afternoon after a man presumably broke into their yard.

Randy Koval is a decorated Marine veteran, who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan. His wife, Andrea, got the dog, Gunny, as a Christmas gift for her husband.

"Gunny helped him emotionally more than I can tell you. We need to get him back," Andrea Koval said.

A man alerted the Kovals to the hole in their fence around noon.

The couple rushed home, and when Randy Koval arrived, he found the hole and footage recorded by their Ring security camera. Their two other dogs, dachshunds Bailey and Baxter, were in the backyard, but Gunny was gone.

"It’s just a bummer, because you know, he’s my buddy," Randy Koval said.

Security camera video shows a man picking up Gunny in the street and walking behind a white box truck.

Gunny is a little over a year old and has distinct brown spots.

The family has filed a police report with the Pasadena Police Department and plastered posters around their neighborhood and Victory Park, where they usually walk their dogs.

This is the second time Randy Koval has had an English bulldog stolen from him, and the family is desperate to find their dog.