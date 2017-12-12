LIST: Largest California Wildfires

Getty Images A firefighter uses a drip torch to light a back fire August 31, 2009 in La Crescenta, California.

The list below shows the locations of California's 10 largest wildfires.

Each fire includes the cause of the fire, date, location, acres burned, number of buildings damaged and fatalities. The data was compiled by Cal Fire and does not include fires before 1932, when less reliable records were available.

The list includes all fires in California, regardless of whether they were under local, state or federal agencies' responsibility.

Note: The complex of deadly wilfires burning in Northern California are not included in this list. Taken as a whole, the October Fire Siege burned at least 245,000 acres in several counties.

1. Cedar

Cause: Human Related

Date: October 2003

Location: San Diego County

Acres: 273,246

Structures: 2,820

Fatalities: 15

2. Rush

Cause: Lightning

Date: August 2012

Location: Lassen County

Acres: 271,911 California/43,666 Nevada

Structures: None

Fatalities: None

3. Rim

Cause: Human Related

Date: August 2013

Location: Tuolumne County

Acres: 257,314

Structures: 112

Fatalities: None

4. Zaca

Cause: Human Related

Date: July 2007

Location: Santa Barbara County

Acres: 240,207

Structures: 1

Fatalities: 0

5. Thomas

Cause: Undetermined

Date: December 2017

Location: Ventra, Santa Barbara counties

Acres: 231,000

Structures: At least 800

Fatalities: 1



6. Matilija

Cause: Undetermined

Date: September 1932

Location: Ventura County

Acres: 220,000

Structures: 0

Fatalities: 0

7. Witch

Cause: Powerlines

Date: October 2007

Location: San Diego County

Acres: 197,990

Structures: 1,650

Fatalities: 2

8. Klamath Theater Complex

Cause: Lightning

Date: June 2008

Location:Siskiyou County

Acres: 192,038

Structures: 0

Fatalities: 2

9. Marble Cone

Cause: Lightning

Date: July 1977

Location: Monterey County

Acres: 177,866

Structures: 0

Fatalities: 0

10. Laguna

Cause: Powerlines

Date: September 1970

Location: San Diego County

Acres: 175,425

Structures: 382

Fatalities: 5



