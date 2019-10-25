MAP: Impact of Possible Weekend PG&E Power Shutoffs

Dangerous fire weather expected this weekend could trigger another round of PG&E power shutoffs in the Bay Area and across other portions of Northern California.
PG&E CEO Bill Johnson in a media briefing late Thursday said the possible blackouts will likely impact the North Bay, Peninsula, East Bay, Sierra foothills, Central Coast and Humboldt County. PG&E officials said there is "growing confidence" the outages would take place Saturday and could last through Monday.
