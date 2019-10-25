MAP: Impact of Possible Weekend PG&E Power Shutoffs - NBC 7 San Diego
MAP: Impact of Possible Weekend PG&E Power Shutoffs

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 8 minutes ago

    Weekend PG&E Power Shutoffs Possible

    An extreme wind event forecasted this weekend may trigger another round of PG&E outages in the Bay Area. Bob Redell reports.

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    Dangerous fire weather expected this weekend could trigger another round of PG&E power shutoffs in the Bay Area and across other portions of Northern California.

    PG&E CEO Bill Johnson in a media briefing late Thursday said the possible blackouts will likely impact the North Bay, Peninsula, East Bay, Sierra foothills, Central Coast and Humboldt County. PG&E officials said there is "growing confidence" the outages would take place Saturday and could last through Monday.

    Potential Public Safety Power Shutoff Impacted Areas for Oct. 26-28

    This map shows approximate outlines of potentially impacted areas. For the most accurate information for your address, use the address lookup tool.

    Source: PG&E

      

