M4.5 Earthquake Rattles Bay Area

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck near Walnut Creek late Monday night, according to the USGS.

The quake, which struck at 10:33 p.m. and was centered 0.7 miles south-southeast of Pleasant Hill and 2.2 miles north of Walnut Creek, was felt across the Bay Area. A smaller 2.5 magnitude temblor shook the same area just a few minutes before, the USGS said.

Andrew Lozano lives near the epicenter and was asleep when the larger temblor hit. He said he felt "a pretty strong jolt," adding that the shaking lasted about five to seven seconds.

No injuries or significant damage were immediately reported, but some stores in the Pleasant Hill area reported items falling off shelves. Photos from a Safeway in Pleasant Hill showed items such as lotion, soap and wine bottles, some damaged and leaking, lying on the ground.

The USGS reported several aftershocks measuring under 2.0 in the minutes after the larger shaker.

BART trains were slowed immediately following the earthquake to allow for rail inspections. Those inspections have since wrapped up.

