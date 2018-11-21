Quick Tips: What to Do When Luggage is Lost or Delayed

If you check bags at the airport and they’re lost or delayed, you have rights. Randy Mac reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018)

What Happens if Your Bag is Lost or Delayed

TSA is estimating some 25 million people will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

That means a lot of checked bags, and a lot of chances of something going wrong. So what happens if your bags are lost or delayed?

That's why some passengers carryon luggage rather than checking it.

This past summer, nearly half a million bags were reported lost or delayed, according to the Department of Transportation.

But if you check bags, and they're lost or delayed, you have rights.