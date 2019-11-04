Turns Out, ‘The World According to Jeff Goldblum’ Is Just as Quirky As You Hope It Is

In just a few days the new streaming service from Disney called Disney+ will release its first offerings. Among them is the docu-series "The World According to Jeff Goldblum" which is produced by National Geographic and Nutopia.

The new series, hosted by Goldblum, takes viewers on a decidedly playful, insightful ride across the country. Goldblum curiously explores a variety of everyday topics, like sneakers and ice cream. He says he hopes viewers will enjoy his journey of discovery.

"I'm not here to be didactic or professorial in any way," Goldblum says. "I know nothing -- that's the premise. I'm a humble student and, in fact, kind of a late bloomer... a late Gold-bloomer." With puns like that how can this show go wrong?

In one episode focused on shoe culture, Goldblum takes viewers inside the Adidas shoe company to try state-of-the-art technology that pairs your personality with your perfect shoe. Then he humorously pivots to his fascination with ice cream in another episode.

From tattoos and bar-be-ques, to pools and jewels, nothing is left undiscovered. In each episode, Jeff has fun, insightful encounters with people intimately connected with the featured subject, all who are united by their shared appreciated for that item.

"I'm actually interested (in these topics)," Goldblum says. "I don't have to pretend. And I like people."

"The World According to Jeff Goldblum" premieres on Disney's new Disney+ streaming service on November 12th, in tandem with the platform's launch. Other shows launching with Goldblum's include "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series", "Forky Asks a Question" and the highly anticipated "The Mandalorian", which expands on the Star Wars universe.