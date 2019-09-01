Kevin Hart Suffers 'Major Back Injuries' After Car Crash

In this June 25, 2016, file photo, comedian/actor Kevin Hart attends "The Secret Life Of Pets" New York Premiere at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Comedian Kevin Hart suffered major injuries after his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda rolled into a ditch in Malibu early Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

Jared Black was behind the wheel of the car with Hart and Rebecca Broxterman in the car when he lost control while driving on Mulholland Highway. After the car rolled into a ditch, Black and Broxterman were trapped inside.

Following the accident, Hart left the crash and headed to his nearby home to seek medical attention, CHP said.

Both Black and the actor suffered "major back injuries" and were taken to nearby hospitals, according to CHP. Broxterman was not taken to the hospital.

CHP said the driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

According to E!, Hart just bought himself the car as a birthday gift.

"I added some more muscle to the family for my 40th…." the dad of three previously shared on his Instagram. "Welcome home ‘Menace' #MuscleCarLover."