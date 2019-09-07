Sister of Kawhi Leonard Accused of Beating 84-Year-Old Woman

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard's sister is accused of robbing and beating an 84-year-old woman to death at a casino in Temecula. Rick Montanez reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (Published 2 hours ago)

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard's sister is accused of robbing and beating an 84-year-old woman to death at a casino in Temecula last week, authorities said.

Kimesha Monae Williams, 35, was one of two women arrested in the Aug. 31 attack at the Pechanga Resort.

Authorities said that Williams and Candance Tai Townsell, 39, followed Afaf Anis Assad, 84, into the bathroom of the casino. They then beat her and robbed her, officials said. Deputies found Assad unconscious. She died Wednesday in the hospital.

Williams and Townsell were booked on suspicion of assault resulting in great bodily injury, conspiracy, robbery and elder abuse.

Townsell is being held in lieu of $1 million bail and Williams is being held without bail.

Riverside authorities confirmed that Williams's bail enhancement was increased by the investigator upon learning of the relationship between Williams and Leonard.

Leonard signed with the Clippers after winning the 2019 NBA finals with the Toronto Raptors. He was first drafted in 2011 with the Indiana Pacers as a first round pick.