Firefighters were battling a 100-acre fire in the Riverside County community of Jurupa Valley on Wednesday morning that forced evacuations and a temporary freeway closure, fire officials said.

The Hill Fire was reported around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Granite Hill Drive and Pyrite Street, in Jurupa Valley. It was estimated at 10-15 acres, but rapidly advanced to 100 acres amid roughly 20 mph winds.

The fire was burning amid "erratic winds" at a rapid rate of spread, according to Cal Fire Riverside. It was threatening nearby mobile homes.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for Santiago Estates Mobile Home Park, located at 3700 Quartz Canyon Road, Bravo Estates Mobile Home Park, located at 4080 Pedley Road and areas west of Pyrite St., east of Pedley Road and north of Mission Blvd.

The 60 Freeway was temporarily closed in both directions in the area. The freeway reopened shortly after noon, but drivers were encouraged to use alternate routes. The fire is currently 50 acres and 0% contained.

An evacuation center for people affected by the Hill Fire was set up at Patriot High School, located at 4355 Camino Real in Jurupa Valley.

There are no immediate reports of structural damage or injuries.

The Hill Fire was one of several wildfires burning in Southern California Wednesday amid some of the strongest Santa Ana winds in a decade. Click here for full coverage of brush fires across the state.