Authorities arrested an Inland Empire man for federal child exploitation charges after he agreed to have sex with a 12-year-old girl following a Craigslist advertisement he allegedly posted that offered sexual "tutoring" to women and girls of any age.

Twenty-year-old Jacob Aaron Schaffran’s ad offered his experience to women and young girls on "how to be the best lover they can be." The advertisement stated that "age is not an issue however young or old," and said "I just like to know because each age and experience group should be handled a little bit differently."

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a tip of the post to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

A law enforcement officer responded to the advertisement as the mother of a fictional 12-year-old girl named "Robin."

The officer was in communication with the suspect from late November to early December until Schaffran was arrested in a Del Taco parking lot on Dec. 5 in what he thought would be a meeting with the fictional mother.

The suspect, who agreed to have sex with the girl for $100, detailed sex acts he would perform on the child. Schaffran asked the officer explicit questions about Robin and he repeatedly said he wanted to engage in sexual activity with the child.

During the weeks of communication, Schaffran alleged to the undercover agent that his youngest client was 15-years-old and he had no problem "training" Robin. He shared in graphic details his experience with a 16-year-old girl and said Robin's age did not pose any problems.

After meeting with the purported mother, he confirmed his plans to have sex with the 12-year-old then was arrested.

Police searched the suspect’s car and found plastic flowers and a box of condoms in his vehicle. Schaffran claimed that he never intended to have sex with the fictional child but instead steal the money. He also alleged that he lied about his experience with the minors he previously claimed to have had sex with during his "lessons."

Schaffran was released on a $115,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 3. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.