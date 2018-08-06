The Holy Fire, which had scorched 75 to 100 acres by Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, was threatening recreation structures in the area of Trabuco Creek and Holy Jim Canyon roads, according to the United State Forest Service.

A fast-moving brush fire burning in the Cleveland National Forest near the Orange and Riverside counties divide forced the evacuation of the Trabuco and Holy Jim community Monday.

The Holy Fire, which had exploded from 75 to 700 acres within an hour Monday afternoon, was threatening recreation structures in the area of Trabuco Creek and Holy Jim Canyon roads, according to the United State Forest Service.

It was located in a remote area of the Santa Ana mountains, quickly burning toward Riverside County and sending thick smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.



No evacuation centers had been set up as of 3 p.m.

The Orange County Fire Authority was assisting with the blaze.

Anthony Yanez said conditions during the blaze Monday afternoon were warm and dry with light winds.







