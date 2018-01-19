A stretch of Highway 101 is expected to remain closed until at least Monday, Jan. 22 following a mudflow that covered the road along California's coast. Due to damage and the large amounts of debris and mud, the road is blocked from Milpas Street to Highway 126 in Ventura.



The focus in the days after the storm has been on rescue-recovery in neighborhoods devastated by the powerful mudflow. As of Friday, the death toll was at 18. Four people were still missing in the aftermath of the Tuesday Jan. 9, 2018 storm.



Officials hoped to have the freeway back open by Monday, Jan. 15, but the water had prevented crews from making much progress. Jim Shivers, a spokesman for the California Department of Transportation, said Monday that much of the water had receded and crews could get to work removing solid material on the roadway.



By Friday Jan. 19, most of the mud and debris was cleared from the road, but crews plan to work through the weekend.



See how the cleanup is coming along on the vital connection between Santa Barbara and Ventura.

Crews are making significant progress in recovering the 101 Freeway after it was left under a sea of mud from mudslides in Montecito. Jonathan Gonzalez reports for Today in LA on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.