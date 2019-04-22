Here's Your Galaxy's Edge Reservation Info, Rebels

May 2 is the opening reservation date for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Park.

While C-3PO is the kind of droid who frankly wants every plan to be well considered and thoroughly detailed in advance, let's be real: Sometimes Rebels need to run on the fly, especially if a TIE fighter swoops in or an Imperial Cruiser cruises into view.

But, here's part two of our "let's be real" request: Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, the new so-so-so-anticipated land set to debut at Disneyland Park on May 31, 2019, is going to require a hefty amount of foreplanning, at least during its first few weeks.

C-3PO, as always, has the right instincts here: Plan ahead of time if you want to go right after this buzzed-about land opens.

Rebels across Southern California have surely heard that reservations would be required at Galaxy's Edge during the land's first month, in addition to admission to The Batuu-iest Place on Earth, er, Happiest, we mean.

So how to get one?

Information on how to make a reservation at the newest addition to Disneyland will be posted on May 2 at 8 a.m. Anaheim time.

Which means, yes, it's best to take your Tauntaun out for its morning walk at another time.

"You must have a Disney Account to register for a reservation so be sure to create one before registration opens at 10 a.m. PT," is the word from Disneyland.

Late on registering, be not, is the main theme here, and you don't even need Yoda to tell you that. Yoda knows you're wise.

Yoda also would want you to keep in mind that a Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge reservation will be required for entry between May 31 and June 23, 2019.

Making a reservation?

It's free, but, again, having a ticket or pass to enter Disneyland is a must.

The other not-so-secret secret burbling among Rebel spies as May draws near? Staying at a Disneyland Resort hotel during that same reservations-required period can also net you a Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge reservation.

Has C-3PO ever been wrong? He fusses and worries, but his love of order and direction-following is as correct as a Death Star is huge. Plan ahead, Rebels, and make your reservation, starting May 2, for your much-anticipated trip to the planet Batuu.

