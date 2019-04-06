Goslings Hatch on Universal Studios Roof

An unusual scene occurred on the roof of Universal Studios.

A mother Canada goose laid eggs on the roof but after they hatched, they were unable to follow their parents.

Matthias Schubert of the Toronto Wildlife Centre shot and edited the video that was posted on Facebook of the situation.

The goslings were too young to fly and could not get themselves to the nearest source of water.

Staff from Universal Studios came to the rescue and placed the little goslings in a box, luring the mother goose to follow them.

They carefully carried the goslings, walking slowly with the mother goose trailing closely behind.

The mother goose finally reached the water and the staff placed each gosling carefully into the water where they were reunited with their mother.