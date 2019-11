A man clinging to a tree branch was rescued from the LA River in the Atwater Village area Nov. 27, 2019. (Published 34 minutes ago)

As a strong storm swept over the region, firefighters were working to rescue a man stuck on a bank in the middle of the flowing LA River in Atwater Village.

The man was holding onto a tree as crews deployed a rescue boat to help him.

He was eventually pulled to safety, and taken to a hospital.

Rain, snow, cold temperatures and fierce winds were expected throughout Southern California Wednesday and Thursday, snarling some Thanksgiving travel plans for many in the region.