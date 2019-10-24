Fire Burning in the Sepulveda Basin in Van Nuys

A brush fire erupted in the Sepulveda Basin area in Van Nuys Thursday afternoon and could be seen across the San Fernando Valley.

The fire was reportedly 10 acres as of 5:30 p.m.

The blaze was reported in the area of Burbank Boulevard and Woodley Avenue, heading to the southwest.

Homeless people who live in the area were being evacuated to south of the 101 Freeway.

Fire Erupts in Sepulveda Basin

A small brush fire erupted in the Sepulveda Basin in Van Nuys Oct. 24, 2019. (Published 2 hours ago)

No nearby residential evacuations were ordered, but residents are urged to collect important documents and be ready to leave if needed.

No structures are threatened and there have not been any reported injuries as of 5:45 p.m.

