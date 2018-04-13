'Human Waste' Found in Counterfeit Cosmetics Seized During Bust: LAPD

Authorities seized $700,000 worth of counterfeit cosmetics that tested positive for bacteria and human feces during a raid Thursday in Fashion District of Los Angeles.

The LAPD-Piracy Unit targeted 21 locations in the Santee Alley shopping area after the agency received several complaints about cosmetics causing skin rashes. The Federal Bureau of Investigations and Central Bureau Vice Units assisted in the raid.

Six people were arrested on charges of trademark violations and 15 businesses were issued cease-and-desist orders.

The counterfeit cosmetics included imitations of popular brands like Kylie, Anastasia, Mac, Urban Decay, Naked and Too Faced.



The cosmetics seized tested positive for high levels of bacteria and human waste.

In a tweet after the raid, LAPD Capt. Marc Reina warned customers looking for a bargain that "The best price is not always the best deal."

In February 2017, a similar bust was conducted after the department received complaints from customers who got rashes after using counterfeit cosmetics. The seized make-up was tested and found to have high levels of bacteria and traces of animal feces.