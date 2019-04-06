Stolen Dog Reunited with Family in Long Beach

A stolen dog is reunited with its owner. Christine Kim reports for NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on April 6, 2019. (Published 4 hours ago)

A family was reunited with their 3-year-old Maltese Yorkie mix puppy, Chewie, on Saturday after he was stolen during a morning walk.

Ana Licea, Chewie's owner, says her pet was stolen from her 73-year-old stepfather while he took Chewie on a walk.

The man was assaulted and had their pet dog stolen by two women in the city of Long Beach late Friday morning, according to authorities.

Police responded to a call about a strong arm robbery at approximately noon in the 800 block of Molino Ave.

A white vehicle pulled up next to the man when two women got out of the car, pushed the man down and took his dog. The man injured his knee and back.

The two women then fled the scene.

With the help of surveillance video, Long Beach police were able to locate the suspect's car in South Gate and found the dog, who was reunited with his family.

The family had been posting flyers with a $2,000 reward for the return of their pet.

"I'm devastated i can't believe how cruel our world is," said Ana Licea, the dog's owner. "So sad how the world has come to be like this - you can't even feel safe to walk your dog on the street."

Chewie was reunited with his family at the Long Beach Animal Care facilities.